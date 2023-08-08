Senorita singer, Shawn Mendes, celebrates his birthday on August 8. After gaining recognition in 2013, Mendes soon became a heartthrob among girls and his mania continued to soar with each passing day. With his incredible good looks and a talent that's so admirable, Mendes is a lethal combination to beat and resist. Over the years, we have praised his singing skills but today, we'll be discussing his red-carpet affair which is equally phenomenal. Shawn's sense of styling is remarkable and his red carpet choices are even more exceptional. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands and Walking Down LA Street (Watch Video).

With her dapper formal looks, Shawn often finds a place in our list of best-dressed men in Hollywood. Remember his burgundy colour suit at Grammys or his all-white look at MTV VMA Awards? Well, that's how flamboyant his wardrobe is. His stylist sure has a good time styling him for we wonder if he ever says no to anything. A man with a very refined taste in fashion, Shawn is among the favourites of fashion critics all over. The singer carries himself really well and is always a treat for your eyes. To elaborate more on his style file, let's check out a few of his best red carpet looks, shall we? Cinderella: Shawn Mendes Reviews Camila Cabello’s Film, Calls Her a Hardworking Person in a Sweet Post.

Man in White

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Prints

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Why So Cool?

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper As Hell

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Suits Could Kill!

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for the King

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot and Happening

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shawn Mendes!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).