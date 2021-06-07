Shweta Tiwari is one of the sought-after actresses in the television world. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has over 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Shweta loves to share stunning pictures of herself to keep her fans updated and entertained. When it comes to fashion and style, the TV diva has time and again managed to prove that she is always ahead of the game. And by now, we are pretty sure that the word 'ageing' is an alien word in her dictionary.

With her unique and trendy sartorial choices, she keeps on giving us major fashion goals. Currently, the actress is shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted upcoming TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Apart from Shweta, several other renowned television stars have jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for the upcoming adventure-based TV reality show. While shooting for the show in Cape Town, Shweta is having a gala time with the other contestants. The mother of two has been updating about her day-to-day life updates on social media for her fans. She has been also sharing several stunning pictures of her from Cape Town to keep her fans hooked. Let’s take a look at some of the best looks of Shweta Tiwari from Cape Town.

Cool and Casual Look

Trendy Joggers Set

One with the 'Main' of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Trendy Sports Outfit

Tie and Dye Fashion

Slaying in Pink

Saree in Cape Town

Flaunting Denin-On-Denim Look

Breathtakingly Beautiful in White Summer Dress

That's all folks! These pictures of Shweta Tiwari are surely going to give you major fashion and style goals. Let us know in the comment section which looks of Shweta Tiwari from Cape Town you liked the most.

