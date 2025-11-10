Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, which kicked off on a grand note, seems to have left viewers disappointed with its recent events. Abhishek Bajaj, who had a great run on the show, is out of BB19. The actor was considered one of the top three contestants of the season and even a potential winner. Before him, Basheer Ali was eliminated from the show. He, too, was a favourite to lift the trophy. Their "unfair" evictions have led viewers to call the show "scripted". ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Netizens REACT to Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s Shocking Double Eviction From Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Call Out the Makers for Their ‘Scripted’ Game.

However, there’s good news: it seems that both Bigg Boss 19 favourites, Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali, have been offered a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali To Participate in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’?

Abhishek Bajaj's unexpected eviction has left fans emotional and heartbroken. Pranit More, who was granted a special power by Salman Khan to save one of the three nominated contestants (Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri) from the bottom three, was also seen breaking down after making the tough choice.

An X (formerly Twitter) account, BBInsiderHQ, has claimed that ex-Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali have been offered a chance to participate in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Their evictions triggered massive reactions on social media, which might have influenced the makers’ decision. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Team Groove to ‘Jhoom Sharaabi’ and ‘Pehla Tu Duja Tu’ Hook Steps (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali To Join New Season of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’?

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨 Maker Are Planning To Bring #AbhishekBajaj And #BaseerAli Together In Khatron Ke Khiladi 💥 They Might Sign That 👀 📲 Follow @BBInsiderHQ#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) November 8, 2025

About ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been creating a lot of buzz suggesting its return. Earlier reports claimed that the show had been cancelled, but the latest developments indicate that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show might make a return in January 2026. Karan Veer Mehra won the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).