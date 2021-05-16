Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday. Shweta posted a picture on Instagram. The mother-of-two, is seen wearing a white and red crop top, and jeans. The 40-year-old actress is seen showcasing her well-chiseled abs as she poses for the camera. Rahul Vaidya Leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Style, Flaunts a Gucci Backpack Worth Rs 1.31 Lakh at the Airport!

"Bring it on," she wrote as the caption. Shweta is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for the Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill Is Excited About Her New Journey, Says ‘Never Thought I’d Be Part of a Reality TV Show’.

Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Sexy Abs and Her Smile

Others who will be seen in the show include Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

