Sunny Leons sure knows how to raise the temperature, doesn't she? The Laila girl who's currently in LA with her family is enjoying all the good things while also missing her time in Bollywood. From feeding giraffes to visiting farms, Sunny is making the most of her unplanned vacay and we are glad to see her multiple uploads on Instagram. Her pictures often bring a smile on our face but the recent one, well, that's making us simply jealous. Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Sunny slipped into a hot black monokini while enjoying a swimming date with one of her friends in LA. Though Sunny's hot and sexy beachwear pictures have often made us sweat and we obviously love the way she carries those skimpy bikinis, this one stands apart for being so charmingly hot. The actress is slaying her choice of the monokini, though it's a pretty basic design. She has really worked hard on her fitness in the last couple of years and today she's fitter and healthier than ever. Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39 (Watch Videos).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Stunning Picture

Sunny's hot bikini pictures make boys go weak in their knees and this one's no different. Her toned legs are inspiring us to hit the gym right away and her flawless skin is making us think about our skincare routine. While the actress continues to enjoy her LA stay, here's hoping she returns to the bay very soon.

