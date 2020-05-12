Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39 (Watch Videos)

Workout of Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: YouTube / Instagram/ Sunny Leone)

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, famously known by name of Sunny Leone, turns 39 years old on May 13, 2020. She is an Indian actress and model. She entered the Indian entertainment industry by featuring on a famous reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2011. After that, Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood movie Jism 2. She then went on to give blockbuster movies like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela to name a few. We have never seen Sunny Leone out of shape throughout her career. On the occasion of Sunny Leone's birthday, let's take a look at the workout and diet of the gorgeous actress that keep her in perfect shape.

Sunny Leone was born on May 13, 1981, in Sarnia, Ontario to Sikh Indian parents. As a young girl, she used to play street hockey with the boys and has been quite athletic since her childhood days. She also hosts the Indian reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in the year 2011 and she is a mother to three children. In spite of her busy schedule, Sunny Leone never misses out on her workout sessions. Let us take a brief look at her fitness mantra and workout videos below.

Sunny Leone's exercise routine includes weight training, yoga and jogging. The beautiful actress also trains her abdominal muscles with perfection, which can be perfectly gauged from her chiselled core. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone spoke about her love for hot yoga. She also mentioned that she works out on the stationary bike for about 30 minutes, after her yoga session to ensure that she has burned out the required calories.

Sunny Leone is a foodie. The actress never compromises on her favourite meals and dishes. She loves to eat Mac N Cheese and says that she could eat anything that has potato in it. However, Sunny Leone believes that it is necessary to burn the extra calories by doing an intense workout. The Jism 2 actress also supports the ketogenic diet and has practised it to keep her in shape. In a video interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny had revealed that she kicks off her day with a big glass of coconut water. She also mentioned about keeping packets of oatmeal handy with her, to eat for breakfast.

Sunny Leone's fitness is indeed an inspiration for many women and mothers around the world to stay fit and lead an active lifestyle. We wish Sunny Leone a very Happy Birthday and hope that she always stays healthy and keeps entertaining us for many more years.