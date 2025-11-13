Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

India's fan-favourite dating reality show Splitsvilla is making a comeback with its 16th season. The previous season of the show Splitsvilla X5 concluded in August 2024 with Akriti Negi and Jaswanth Bopanna emerging as the winners. This time the show will be hosted by the OG Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. The duo promises to bring a new wave of energy to the villa as they guide the contestants about their love lives. Ahead of Splitsvilla X6 premiere, the shooting location has been revealed to fans. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Is Karan Veer Mehra Hosting Upcoming Season of Popular Dating Reality Show Alongside Sunny Leone? ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Breaks Silence on Viral Rumours (Watch Video).

‘Splitsvilla X6’ To Take Place in Chennai?

Amid the excitement surrounding Splitsvilla X6, a netizen took to Reddit and revealed the location of the show's upcoming season. According to reports, Splitsvilla 16 is being shot at the Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram in Chennai. Filming for the show began on November 11, 2025.

The production of Splitsvilla X6 is expected to wrap up within the next few days, and the reality show is expected to premiere shortly after.

‘Splitsvilla X6’ Shoot Location Leaked!

Gullu and Shubhangi Jaiswal To Enter ‘Splitsvilla X6’?

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Roadies XX winner Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and contestant Shubhangi Jaiswal are the first confirmed participants of the upcoming dating show.

Kushal Tanwar is a popular social media content creator and YouTuber known for his prank videos. He was originally a part of Gang Gautam but later joined Gang Elvish just before the finale in a jaw-dropping twist. His resilience and humorous personality made him one of the audience’s favourites on the show.

Instagram Account of Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

Shubhangi Jaiswal, on the other hand, is a choreographer and actress by profession. She was a member of Gang Elvish in Roadies XX. Apart from Roadies, Shubhangi gained attention as the runner-up of India’s Got Talent Season 9 in 2022. At the time, she was part of the popular dance group Bomb Fire. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Karan Kundrra Joins Sunny Leone As Co-Host of Popular Dating Reality Show, Makers Drop Announcement With New Promo (Watch Video).

Instagram Account of Shubhangi Jaiswal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Jaiswal (@shubhangi_jaiswal_)

About ‘Splitsvilla X5’

Splitsvilla X5 was one of the most entertaining seasons in the dating show’s history. Names like Digvijay Rathee, Arbaz Patel, Hash Arora, Shubhi Joshi, Rushali Yadav, Akriti Negi, Jashwanth Bopanna, Kashish Kapoor, Sachin Sharma, and Siwet Tomar were among the participants who brought all sorts of drama and fights inside the villa. The season was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

