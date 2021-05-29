Television diva Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame by appearing as the lead girl in Qubool Hai and then Naagin 3. Since then, the Punjabi kudi has been one of the most popular faces from the small screen and currently enjoys 7.3 million followers on Instagram. Apart from being a fab actress, she’s also a style stunner and regularly keeps her fans hooked by putting up glamorous posts. If you scroll through her gram it’ll make you go green with envy as she literally can rock any type of an outfit with her sass. Be it gowns, mini-dresses to even ethnic wears, the actress is a fashion maverick and there’s enough proof. When Surbhi Jyoti Ditched all the Vibrant Hues and Picked this Stunning Earthy Shade for Her Summer Fashion.

And as Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her birthday today (May 29), we would like to list some of her best fashion gems from Instagram that are just flawless. So, here’s an amazing style capsule for the TV actress’ fans on the occasion of her born day. Let’s check it out. Surbhi Jyoti's Holiday Wardrobe is a Stylish And Charming Affair (View Pics).

Beauty In A Printed Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Fashionably Fierce!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

This Pink Off-Shoulder Top Is Everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Slaying It In A Fringe Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

The Black Bling!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

She’s Ready For The Red Carpet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Pinstripe Suit, A Must Have!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Flash It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Her Caption Explains It All!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Gorgeous In A Ruffle Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the fashionable pictures of the actress that are totally worth the praise. Indeed, she has been churning style shenanigans that are trendy, chic, millennial and we hope she continues to do so in the coming years too. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).