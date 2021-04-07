Surbhi Jyoti is the latest TV celeb who's busy having a holiday in the Maldives. The actress is currently holidaying in the exotic country with her gang of friends and her pictures from the same are making us envy her. Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her luxury vacation and we are certainly amazed to see her holiday wardrobe. From monokinis to vibrant co-ord sets, the Qubool Hai actress has picked some of the best and classic designs and we are loving them. Tempting in Tan! Surbhi Jyoti Exuding all the Bawsy Vibes With Her Power Dressing (View Pics).

One look at Surbhi's Instagram account and you are convinced that everything is not about being glamorous for the lady. She prefers comfort over everything else and that explains her wardrobe choices. From a colourful boy short to a pristine white co-ord set, she's sorted with all her choices and knows what to wear when. Surbhi's holiday wardrobe has definitely grabbed our attention and we can't stop singing her praises. She has made some wise and sensical choices that are perfect for the weather and the destination of course. Is Pink the New Black? Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti – These Celebs Can’t Seem to Get Enough of the Bold Hue (View Pics).

Have a look at Surbhi's holiday wardrobe...

Isn't It Charming?

We're Loving Her Colour Palette!

Surbhi was last seen in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0, a web reboot of her famous Zee TV serial, Qubool Hai. While its plotline was totally different, fans were excited to witness Zoya and Asad's reunion after so many years. The actress is yet to announce her next outing and we hope she does it very soon.

