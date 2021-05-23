It seems like Surbhi Jyoti is very picky when it comes to her TV projects and she's just as well choosy when it comes to her personal wardrobe. Only the best and elegant ones find a place in her closet and it's evident from her social media posts. The Qubool Hai actress recently posted a stunning picture in her kurta set and boy, did she look elegant! It was a rather simple outfit but looked extremely elegant, thanks to its earthy colour palette. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Surbhi's stunning silk kurta set belonged to the house of 172 threads. Surbhi's silver-grey kurta was paired with wide-bottomed pants that had scalloped hemline and were adored with zari embroidery. The outfit is currently available on their website and it will cost you Rs 5,999! Surbhi kept her styling extremely simple with nothing but pink cheeks, nude eye makeup, soft pink lips and loose wavy hair. She was a sight for sore eyes and she definitely compelled us to take note of her brilliant outing. Surbhi Jyoti's Holiday Wardrobe is a Stylish And Charming Affair (View Pics).

Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional life, Surbhi was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, a digital reboot of her hit Zee TV show, Qubool Hai. The series received lots of love from her ardent fans and her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was much appreciated once again. Post its release, she's yet to announce her next project.

