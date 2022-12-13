December 13 - the date that's important for all the Swifties. Singing sensation, Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday on this day and there's no other reason needed to make this day special. She's a multiple Grammy Award winner and her talent is spread across genres. However, singing is not the only department that she excels in. Besides being a top-notch performer, Swift is also an impeccable dresser and has tons of stunning red-carpet appearances under her name. AMAs 2022 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS Win Big at the American Music Awards!

Right from Grammys to Golden Globes, Taylor Swift has managed to nail all her red carpet avatars with her signature aplomb. Slaying comes naturally to this talented singer and her stunning wardrobe choices only makes things easier for her. She's the favourite child of fashion critics all over the world and they sure love singing her praises. Swift's red carpet evolution has been terrific and if she was great then, she's undoubtedly the greatest now! Over the years, we have bookmarked some of her best red-carpet looks, and yes, we'll share the list with you all.

In fact, Taylor's birthday is a great opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her best looks from the recent past. So, here we go! Elon Musk Is Worried About Taylor Swift’s Absence From Twitter, Says She ‘Hasn’t Posted Anything in 3 Months’.

All Chic in White

Bling it On

Red-Carpet Ready

Packing a Floral Punch

Modern-Day Princess

Make Way for the Queen

Hottest Girl On The Block

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

