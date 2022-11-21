The 2022 American Music Awards aka AMAs was held on November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award ceremony honoured the best talents in the music industry. Some of the artists including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS among others bagged the prestigious titles at the AMAs this year. AMAs is streaming live exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Take a look at the complete winners list of the 2022 AMAs. AMAs 2022: BTS Wins Favorite Pop Duo or Group at American Music Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year!

Favorite Male Pop Artist – Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist – Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year – Dove Cameron

Favorite Pop Duo or Group – BTS

Favorite Pop Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)

Collaboration of the Year – Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”

Favorite Touring Artist – Coldplay

Favorite Male Country Artist – Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist – Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group – Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)

Favorite Country Song – Morgan Wallen – "Wasted on You"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist – Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album – Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Favorite Male R&B Artist – Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist – Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album – Beyoncé – Renaissance

Favorite Male Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist – Anitta

Favorite Latin Album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Favorite Latin Song – Sebastián Yatra – "Dos Oruguitas"

Favorite Rock Artist – Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Album – Ghost – Impera

Favorite Inspirational Artist – For King & Country

Favorite Gospel Artist – Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist – Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack – Elvis

Favorite Afrobeats Artist – Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist – BTS

