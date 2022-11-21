The 2022 American Music Awards aka AMAs was held on November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award ceremony honoured the best talents in the music industry. Some of the artists including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS among others bagged the prestigious titles at the AMAs this year. AMAs is streaming live exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Take a look at the complete winners list of the 2022 AMAs. AMAs 2022: BTS Wins Favorite Pop Duo or Group at American Music Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year!
Favorite Male Pop Artist – Harry Styles
Favorite Female Pop Artist – Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year – Dove Cameron
Favorite Pop Duo or Group – BTS
Favorite Pop Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)
Collaboration of the Year – Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”
Favorite Touring Artist – Coldplay
Favorite Male Country Artist – Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist – Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Duo or Group – Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album – Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version)
Favorite Country Song – Morgan Wallen – "Wasted on You"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist – Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album – Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Favorite Male R&B Artist – Chris Brown
Favorite Female R&B Artist – Beyoncé
Favorite R&B Album – Beyoncé – Renaissance
Favorite Male Latin Artist – Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist – Anitta
Favorite Latin Album – Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Favorite Latin Song – Sebastián Yatra – "Dos Oruguitas"
Favorite Rock Artist – Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Rock Album – Ghost – Impera
Favorite Inspirational Artist – For King & Country
Favorite Gospel Artist – Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist – Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack – Elvis
Favorite Afrobeats Artist – Wizkid
Favorite K-pop Artist – BTS
