Tom Cruise, Hollywood's forever blue-eyed boy celebrates his birthday on July 3. While he's known for being a perfectionist when it comes to his movies, he equally excels in the fashion department as well. Cruise's red carpet avatars are delightful, often crisp and always sharp. He knows how to carry himself with so much panache. Always the most well-dressed man in the room, Tom is a delight for his stylist. He presents himself really well and all his admirers should and will never stop admiring his fashion skills. Prabhas in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7? Director Christopher McQuarrie Dismisses the Rumours.

While his red carpet outings are smart, his street style is equally admirable. With a bit of layering, Tom always manages to strike a chord with us. Well-fitted jeans with a shirt and a jacket is an ideal outfit for him and he clearly nails it to the hilt. The actor is often spotted on the streets of NYC and each time, his outing has been awe-inspiring. From smart leather jackets to trench coats, Cruise's wardrobe is a happy place for any and every fashion admirer. Thandie Newton Recalls Working With a 'Very Dominant' Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible 2.

To elaborate on the same here's taking a look at some of his best fashion appearances.

Can Casual Fashion Look Any More Good?

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Carpet Appearance Done Right!

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Handsome!

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Crisp and Sharp!

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood's Hottest Daddy!

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Winter Fashion Done Right!

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing his All-Black Look

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tom Cruise is currently awaiting the release of his next instalments in the Mission Impossible franchise. He also has the sequel of Top Gun and a movie that will be shot at the international space station. And while this sounds impossible, you know Tom Cruise is the name that can make anything impossible look possible.

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).