A model turned actor, we love how Amyra channels an innate understanding of the finer nuances of fashion well into her fashion arsenal. Hence, pulling off a modern-traditionalist vibe qualifies as the perfect coupe for this millennial. For the world premiere of her film Prassthanam in Qatar, Amyra took to flaunting her grandmother's dainty gold studs with her embroidered black saree from the House Of Kotwara. The actress who has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films is a certified style cynosure. An Instagram following of 1.9 million speaks volumes about her reach and spunk. With minimal style vibe as a perfect base, Amyra also never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues. Quite rightly, she can be annotated as a designer's muse and a stylist's dream. She can seamlessly traverse from tres chic to oozing neo ethnic elegance to being a trailblazer.

Here's a closer look at Amyra's throwback vibe. Amyra Dastur Looks Hotter Than Ever in a White Embroidered Crop Top and Denim Hot Pants in This Latest Lockdown Photoshoot!

Amyra Dastur - Saree Chic

Amyra draped a black net saree featuring kamadani embroidered scallop design work worth Rs. 280,000. A basic black blouse, an opulent necklace by Azotiique upped the look. But what added a personal touch was her grandmother's delicate gold studs adding a silent charm to her resplendent vibe. Winged eyes, nude lips, a delicate bindi and a loose low bun with stray strands completed her look. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur in House Of Kotwara for Prassthanam World Premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

