Amyra Dastur Looks Hotter Than Ever in a White Embroidered Crop Top and Denim Hot Pants in This Latest Lockdown Photoshoot!

Anyra Dastur Lockdown Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur! The model-turned-actress who ringed in her 27th birthday last month has us hooked to her shenanigans in this lockdown. She has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. A delight on-screen meets an affable charm off-screen for this pretty girl. Amyra is a certified fashion cynosure and a style chameleon. She flips looks with wonderful ease and calm. But while her ensembles are always a delight, Amyra spruces up the vibe with a heady beauty game in tow. With a steady following of 1.9 million on Instagram, Amyra has been doling out one dazzling style after another in this lockdown. A recent vibe saw her go casual AF chic. But what really caught our attention was the sinfully awesome makeup of cat eyes, pink lips and messy textured hair.

Amyra's stint as a model allows her a fine understanding of fashion, its finer nuances, as she goes on to pull off the finest of vibes and never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues. This renders her as the worthy designer's muse and a stylist's dream. Here's a closer look at her recent style. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur - Casual AF Chic

A high neck white embroidered crop top was teamed with grey denim shorts. Textured wavy and messy hair coupled with a flawless makeup of cat eyes, pink lips done to perfection by Amyra herself sealed the deal. Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.