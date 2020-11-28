She is one of those few television stars to have tasted silver screen success. Gorgeous could well be her middle name as Yami Gautam, a perennial delight goes on to be a sartorial stunner in addition to being a versatile actor. On the fashion front, she has a salient flair to pull off the trickiest of vibes with a calm demeanour. Flawless with lovely doe shaped eyes and a signature spunk, Yami has an enviable social media following.  Right from her debut as Ashima Roy in Vicky Donor which was helmed to be a critical and commercial success, Yami has been spinning off that captivating screen presence into a fine repertoire of varied roles. She unfailingly sasses up with her eloquent sense, being a stylist’s delight and a designer’s muse. Effortless chicness is her thriving vibe with a penchant for vibrant hues, unconventional silhouettes and risque cuts; flipping seamlessly, from traditional to neo-ethnic to contemporary. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her chicest style moments.

Her recent mood of raising the stakes with a chicer than an ever short haircut – a marvellous transformation that the diva underwent for a role in Uri opposite Vicky Kaushal has been an add on! Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Raashi Khanna in a Mustard Toned Pantsuit! Whose Boss Babe Moment Fared Better?

An all Zara look featuring a textured top and trousers was paired off with strappy black heels, sleek hair and dewy glam.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The India Today Conclave 2019 saw Yami stun in a mustard toned pantsuit by Bellicimo with beige strappy Charles and Keith sandals, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Yami flaunted a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna black body fitted dress with pumps by Zara. Textured waves, statement earrings and defined eyes with nude lips completed her look.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A candy-hued striped pantsuit was paired off with white pumps by Charles & Keith with textured waves and nude glam.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Umang 2019 saw Yami stun in a multi-hued ethnic creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with jewellery by Amrapali. Textured waves, minimal makeup completed her look.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Two Point Two Studio colour-blocked set was paired off with pointy toes by Carlton, a wristwatch, textured waves and subtle makeup.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Kate Spade white shirt was paired off with a pink dress by SR Store, heels by Lulu & Sky, textured waves and subtle makeup. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments
Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami spells absolute versatility, whilst we are awestruck by her amazing style sense, we are also compelled to imbibe those much-loved #StyleGoals from her style arsenal. Here's wishing Yami Gautam a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).