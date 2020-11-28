She is one of those few television stars to have tasted silver screen success. Gorgeous could well be her middle name as Yami Gautam, a perennial delight goes on to be a sartorial stunner in addition to being a versatile actor. On the fashion front, she has a salient flair to pull off the trickiest of vibes with a calm demeanour. Flawless with lovely doe shaped eyes and a signature spunk, Yami has an enviable social media following. Right from her debut as Ashima Roy in Vicky Donor which was helmed to be a critical and commercial success, Yami has been spinning off that captivating screen presence into a fine repertoire of varied roles. She unfailingly sasses up with her eloquent sense, being a stylist’s delight and a designer’s muse. Effortless chicness is her thriving vibe with a penchant for vibrant hues, unconventional silhouettes and risque cuts; flipping seamlessly, from traditional to neo-ethnic to contemporary. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her chicest style moments.

Her recent mood of raising the stakes with a chicer than an ever short haircut – a marvellous transformation that the diva underwent for a role in Uri opposite Vicky Kaushal has been an add on! Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Raashi Khanna in a Mustard Toned Pantsuit! Whose Boss Babe Moment Fared Better?

An all Zara look featuring a textured top and trousers was paired off with strappy black heels, sleek hair and dewy glam.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The India Today Conclave 2019 saw Yami stun in a mustard toned pantsuit by Bellicimo with beige strappy Charles and Keith sandals, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Yami flaunted a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna black body fitted dress with pumps by Zara. Textured waves, statement earrings and defined eyes with nude lips completed her look.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A candy-hued striped pantsuit was paired off with white pumps by Charles & Keith with textured waves and nude glam.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Umang 2019 saw Yami stun in a multi-hued ethnic creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with jewellery by Amrapali. Textured waves, minimal makeup completed her look.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Two Point Two Studio colour-blocked set was paired off with pointy toes by Carlton, a wristwatch, textured waves and subtle makeup.

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Kate Spade white shirt was paired off with a pink dress by SR Store, heels by Lulu & Sky, textured waves and subtle makeup. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Yami Gautam Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami spells absolute versatility, whilst we are awestruck by her amazing style sense, we are also compelled to imbibe those much-loved #StyleGoals from her style arsenal. Here's wishing Yami Gautam a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

