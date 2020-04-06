Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Yami Gautam in Deepika Nagpal striped blazer set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is one of those few television stars who glided to a perfect silver screen transition and enthralled with her screen exuberance right from her debut in Vicky Donor. Always a delight, Yami has a salient flair to pull off trickiest of styles with a calm demeanour, irrespective of the stylist. Fair and flawless as she may be with those lovely doe shaped eyes and just the right amount of spunk, Yami has an enviable fan following of 11.5 million on Instagram. Off-screen, Yami always sasses up the style quotient with her eloquent sense and her Instagram profile lends us a sneak peek into her amazing style sense. Yami Gautam took to the much-loved stripe hype recently for an appearance at a college festival. Teaming up with stylist Allia Al Rufai, Yami enchanted in a striped pantsuit by Deepika Nagpal and upped the vibe with fringed short hair and subtle glam.

Exploring a contemporary take on power dressing that's completely bringing back sass, Yami took to pantsuit or power suit in the always reassuring and infallible stripes. Swapping the overdone looks for minimalism, here is a closer look at Yami Gautam's awesome striped story. Yami Gautam Makes a Compelling and Street Style Chic Case for a Pink Bomber Jacket!

Yami Gautam - Stripes are Awesome!

Yami turned into a muse wearing a striped blazer set featuring a sleeveless halter neck blazer with a wide waist belt and flared pants by Deepika Nagpal. A pair of pointy toes, nude makeup with fringed half-updo completed her look. Yami Gautam Gives the Neutrals a Spin With a Classy High Street Style!

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna, slated for a release in 2020.