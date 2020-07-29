The celebrity style cycle of flaunting designer creations with their stylists conceptualizing them, they zoom through the numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet events, travel style or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. Some end up sharing styles and results in a fashion face-off. We have Yami Gautam and Sai Tamhankar on our radar this time. The ensemble in question is the mustard toned pantsuit from the homegrown label Bellicimo. The now-ubiquitous pantsuit in a plethora of unconventional hues like the mustard inspired Yami and Sai similarly. While Yami flaunted it for an appearance at the India Today Conclave 2019, Sai flaunted it for a round of movie promotions. Who wore the pantsuit better?

Their individualistic sense of style is strikingly similar. Yami unfailingly intuses sophistication and sass in all of her versatile styles that are further accentuated by a chic short hairdo. Sai Tamhankar, the quintessential Marathi girl with a carefully curated sartorial game gives homegrown labels and designers a worthy recognition through her appearances, whilst never failing to quirk it up with a strong beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at their shared style vibes.

Yami Gautam

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Yami teamed the pantsuit with beige strappy sandals, textured waves, delicate earrings and subtle makeup. Yami Gautam’s Splendid Summery Striped Style Is Surprisingly Wallet Friendly, Here’s How!

Yami Gautam in Bellicimo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sai Tamhankar

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Sai teamed the pantsuit with braids, layered necklaces, black pumps and a nude glam. Sai Tamhankar Birthday Special: Polished Style With an Always Sassy Undertone, She Is the Quintessential Marathi Girl Uninterrupted!

Sai Tamhankar in Bellicimo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Yami Gautam or Sai Tamhankar

We loved how Yami allowed her short hairdo work perfectly with the crisp pantsuit. Meanwhile, Sai amplified the whole vibe to a brilliant level with the braids and sleek pumps. Versatile as it is, the mustard toned pantsuit has two worthy interpretations to emulate. Sai Tamhankar Birthday Special: Polished Style With an Always Sassy Undertone, She Is the Quintessential Marathi Girl Uninterrupted!

Who Wore It Better - Yami Gautam or Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While looking impeccable is pretty much a permanent fixture of their job descriptions, some fashion faux pas are inadvertent. So which of these celebrity styles did you like the most? Stay tuned to Latestly Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

