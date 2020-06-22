It's so good to see Katrina Kaif finally doing what she does best - picking the most simple yet ravishing designs and flaunting them like never before. The actress who was busy observing lockdown with sister Isabelle Kaif at her residence came out of her shell to pose for an advertisement campaign for Reebok. Considering Katrina is among the brand's many ambassadors, she effectively posed in their new signature style, the one that's dedicated to celebrating all types of love. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's All-Embellished Semi-Nude Dress by Atelier Zuhra.

Katrina's obsession for colourful mayhem isn't restricted to her outfits of course. It goes beyond and finds a place in her shoe closet. The recent addition to them is Reebok's cool new sneakers that are specially designed in an attempt to celebrate the Pride month while also emphasizing on growth and authenticity. If we are asked to react, we'd say the Sooryavanshi actress nailed her super fun combo by picking an equally colourful outfit to go with her pair of shoes. She exudes all the vibrant vibes and we're certainly digging her #ootd. Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor's White Jumpsuit by Shivan & Narresh.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Reebok's attempt to celebrate the Pride month should be celebrated and cheered for all the good reasons, what are your thoughts on Katrina's attempt? Do you think her styling was effective or was it OTT? Do let us know by voting in for your prefered option below.

