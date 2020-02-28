Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor's White Jumpsuit by Shivan & Narresh

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's a stunner who probably gets her sartorial elements right all the time. The Dhadak girl is also an emerging fashionista who hits the right notes and her outings often strike a chord with us. While she's rapidly climbing the professional ladder, the girl is also ensuring that her fashion appearances go hand-in-hand with her success. They are equally evolving and she has sure come a long way. From going all traditional during the promotional outings of her debut release to picking bold silhouettes and making stunning style statements - Janhvi has only gotten confident with time and the change is pretty evident. Janhvi Kapoor is Simply Lazing Around on this New Magazine Cover of Grazia India (View Pic).

Janhvi was expected to attend the magazine launch event in the city and boy! did she kill us with her #ootd? The Ghost Stories actress picked a white corset-like jumpsuit from the house of Shivan & Narresh and needless to say, she looked astounding. The neckline looked divine and we loved the way she paired it with blow dry hair, coral lips and winged eyeliner. Hats off to her stylist for picking a rather bold look for the stunner and kudos to Janhvi for nailing it to the T. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani's Black Velvet Dress for Guilty Trailer Launch.

While we are clearly mesmerised by her look, do you think it's worth all the attention? Are you digging her #ootd or think it's too dull or pretty basic to grab your eyeballs? Whatever be your thoughts, let us know by voting for your prefered option below.