Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's All-Embellished Semi-Nude Dress by Atelier Zuhra

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Malaika Arora is busy observing social-distancing and enjoying all her "me time", her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani is busy sharing her ravishing pictures clicked before the much-publicised lockdown. The actress who's currently judging the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer on Sony TV stepped out looking like a diva who eats, breathes and lives fashion. Picking a stunning Atelier Zuhra creation, Mala looked divine, like an angel who has descended on the Earth. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Social Distancing is On Point as She Catches Up With BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Over Video Call!

Malaika Arora in Atelier Zuhra

Malaika Arora picked a stunning Atelier Zuhra design for one of her last outings and needless to say, she hit the right chord with that. This all-embellished, semi-nude feather with the addition of one too many feathers at its hemline looked pristine and Mala made it look even more gorgeous. The diva further kept her look extremely simple. With subtle makeup, curled eyelashes, thick brows and red nails, Malaika preferred being chic while allowing her outfit to do all the talking. Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh’s Blue Printed Dress by Hemant & Nandita.

There's no denying that we're going gaga over her look and think it was one of her best attempts so far. But since we all are entitled to our own opinion, do you think it's worth all the hype? Are you head over heels in love with that or do you think it's too much for a reality show appearance? Start voting for your thoughts and we'll have an answer.