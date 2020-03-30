Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

Kriti Kharbanda for Tuborg in Deme (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The word flawless describes the millennial Kriti Kharbanda completely. Minimal chic is her thriving style vibe as Kriti goes on to even explore and experiment with this underlying element in all her styles. She belongs to the rare breed of actors whose penchant lies in sprucing up even the dullest of styles coupled with that apparent on-screen exuberance that translates well off-screen! A few fold old, Kriti's infectious bubby, girl-next-door and happy-go-lucky personality keeps us hooked. A fan following of 5.9 million on Instagram is a worthy testimony to her fame. For a brand endorsement, Kriti Kharbanda took to stunning us in latex separates in the bold hue of red from designer Gabriella Demetriades' label, Deme. A mini skirt and a leather jacket were teamed together with a white bralette. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Latex may well be this season's shocking fashion trend. It's synthetic and futuristic aesthetics extend to shape revealing and breaking the sartorial norms. Here is a closer look. Kriti Kharbanda In Neon Is Making A Case For Summer Is Here And It's HOT!

Kriti Kharbanda - Ravishing Red Hot Moment

A cropped latex jacket was teamed with a matching mini skirt and a white bralette. Wavy centre-parted hair and subtle nude glam allowed the amplification of the bold hue. Fashion Face-Off: When Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda Flaunted Their Love for the Striped Sabyasachi Saree but Here’s How Kriti Repeated Hers!

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Vaan and in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish with Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.