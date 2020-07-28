A stunner that she is, Kriti Kharbanda is also vivacious with quintessential girl-next-door and happy-go-lucky vibes! While she is a delight on-screen, off-screen too, she keeps the temperament going with a one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. Minimal chicness underlining all of her styles, Kriti has earned a rare penchant of infusing glamour even in the most basic ensemble. Understated glamour is her forte and she does so fabulously with bare-minimum add-ons. A perfect testament to this fact is a throwback vibe from last year, whilst promoting Pagalpanti that saw Kriti channelling a sensational vibe in a lavender toned one-shoulder mini dress by Appapop. She was styled by Anisha Jain of Style Cell.

A muse to designers creations renders her to be a runway darling at prominent acing it all with a subtle beauty game in tow. Here's a closer look at her style. Fashion Face-Off: When Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda Flaunted Their Love for the Striped Sabyasachi Saree but Here’s How Kriti Repeated Hers!

Kriti Kharbanda - Lavender Dreams

An off-shoulder lavender mini dress by Appapop with white oversized sleeves. Silver metallic pointy-toed sandals, centre-parted wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

Kriti Kharbanda in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Vaan and in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish with Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).