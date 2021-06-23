Vidya Balan is actively promoting her new release, Sherni and is busy making appearances for her virtual interactions. The actress who's been receiving rave reviews for her role as a forest officer is also scoring high marks in the fashion department. After wooing our hearts with her stunning appearances from the past few days, Vidya took the opportunity to slay once again in her traditional six yards. Vidya's team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures from her new outing and boy, did she look ravishing?! Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

Vidya picked a red floral printed saree from the house of Raw Mango and ditched her newfound obsession with 'animal' prints instead. The outfit was very simple and yet Vidya was able to look so elegant. She probably added oodles of extra charm to it. Since her attire was so simple, she also stuck to simple styling. With red lips, winged eyeliner and highlighted cheeks, she was able to amplify her look further. She also picked no major accessories and settled for a pair of earrings instead. Vidya preferred a wavy hairdo and it perfectly went with her attire. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

