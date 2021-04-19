Nora Fatehi is currently the IT girl in Bollywood, busy making appearances on various reality TV shows. The Dilbar girl of B-town was recently clicked on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 as a co-judge with Madhuri Dixit and needless to say, she picked a rather stunning outfit for the same. While she enthralled the audience with her dancing skills, we were smitten by her choice of outfit for the night. It was a stunning bodycon dress and Nora definitely nailed it to the hilt. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

Nora's sheer blue bodycon dress belonged to the house of Naeem Khan. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora's look was conceptualised keeping two things in mind - simplicity and glamour. While the outfit was glamourous in itself, her styling was simple with nothing but straight blow-dried hair and a pair of silver danglers. Her makeup was kept dewy with pale nude lips, contoured cheeks and extremely light eye makeup. Nora's overall styling was a brilliant attempt that won our hearts instantly. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi in a Baby Pink Fusion Saree By Tarun Tahiliani.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly admiring her styling, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you liking her #ootd or is it too pale for your taste? Let us know by tweeting us your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Nora Fatehi in Naeem Khan - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).