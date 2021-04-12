Organza sarees are a new hot trend in Bollywood and trust the homegrown brand, Picchika to provide you with some stunning pieces. The brand had earlier been adorned by various celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, Isha Ambani and Mouni Roy and Fatima is the newest celeb to join this influential list. The actress who's currently busy promoting her next release, Ajeeb Dastan was all decked up in traditional six yards and her #ootd certainly had our attention. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene's Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Fatima wore a stunning pink and white organza saree from the label and kept her styling extremely minimal. She paired her outfit with dainty gold earrings and styled her hair in a neat bun. For her makeup, she prefered going extremely simple, with soft cheeks, light eye makeup, light pink lips and brushed eyebrows. It was a rather simple styling and Fatima allowed her outfit to do all the talking. The saree looked divine on her and we'd certainly rate it 10/10. Yo or Hell No? Diana Penty's Pink Lehenga Choli by Ritu Kumar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging her look, what are your thoughts on it? Are you equally mesmerised or think it's too plain for your taste? Do you think her outing deserves your attention or is it a snoozefest? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the desired option from the box below.

