Whoever said geeks are boring, well they certainly haven't met these celebs. And if a geeky look is a turn-off for you, well then you seriously need to learn ways how to style these glasses effectively. Gone are those days when wearing glasses was considered a major drawback. These days celebrities are openly flaunting their cool geeky looks, all while making their admirers fall in love with them all over again. And when we say flaunting, we don't mean on-screen, we are talking about off-screen too. Anne Hathaway Serves Hotness As She Grooves in a Leopard Mini at Paris Fashion Week's Party (Watch Videos).

From Anne Hathaway to Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, name a celebrity and we'll present their geeky looks to y'all. From an oversized frame to something that's sleek, while their choices vary, the only similarity between them is that they all pull off these geeky looks with utmost charm. So, next time if you are planning on wearing glasses but are simply delaying your appointment, check out these uber-cool geeky looks by our celebs and you will probably learn a few tips on how to style them effectively. Jennifer Lopez Locks Three Projects With Netflix Including The Mother, The Cipher and Atlas.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Zendaya

Zendaya (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Jennifer Anniston

Jennifer Anniston (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits; Instagram)

So, whose geeky look did you find sexy? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).