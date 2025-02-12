February 12, 2025, Special Days: February 12, 2025, is marked by several notable observances. The Full Snow Moon occurs, peaking at 8:53 a.m. EST, traditionally linked to the heavy snowfall of February. This full moon in Leo encourages introspection about life’s satisfactions and challenges. On this day, Darwin Day is celebrated to honour the birth of Charles Darwin and his groundbreaking contributions to science, especially the theory of evolution. Additionally, Abraham Lincoln's Birthday is observed, reflecting on the leadership and legacy of the 16th President of the United States. NAACP Day highlights the ongoing civil rights efforts of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. National Freedom to Marry Day advocates for marriage equality, while National Lost Penny Day encourages people to pick up pennies as a reminder of the value of small things. Food enthusiasts can also enjoy National Plum Pudding Day, a day to indulge in this classic dessert. Lastly, Safety Pup Day promotes safety awareness, especially for children, through the character of Safety Pup. These observances offer opportunities for reflection, celebration, and advocacy across various aspects of life and society. There are also several famous February 12 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

Valentine Week Day 6 - Hug Day Guru Ravidas Jayanti Magha Puja / Makha Bucha Day Lalita Jayanti / Shodashi Jayanti Kumbha Sankranti Magha Purnima Upavasa / Magha Purnima Vrat Anvadhan in February 2025 Tourism Day in Taiwan Red Hand Day Oglethorpe Day Union Day in Myanmar National Plum Pudding Day National Freedom to Marry Day NAACP Day International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers Georgia Day Darwin Day

Famous February 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Abraham Lincoln Charles Darwin Josh Brolin Christina Ricci Darren Aronofsky Tara Strong Park Bo-young Jagapathi Babu Pran (actor) Gundappa Viswanath Nana Fadnavis

February 11, 2025, Special Days.

