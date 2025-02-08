February 8, 2025, Special Days: February 8 is observed for various events worldwide. Jaya Ekadashi Vrat is a sacred fasting day observed by Hindus to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and attain spiritual purification. It is believed that observing this vrat helps in overcoming sins and ensures prosperity and salvation. February 8 also marks Propose Day, part of Valentine’s Week, where love and commitment are expressed. Additionally, it is National Kite Flying Day in the U.S., Global Movie Day, celebrated on the second Saturday of February, which honours the power of cinema in bringing people together worldwide. There are also several famous February 8 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 8, 2025 (Saturday)

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat / Bhishma Ekadashi Valentine Week Day 2 - Propose Day Global Movie Day (second Saturday of February) Scout Sabbath National Boy Scout Day National Iowa Day Prešeren Day Opera Day National Kite Flying Day

Famous February 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Zakir Husain (1897-1969) Jagjit Singh (1941-2011) Sophie Choudry Mohammad Azharuddin Big Show Seth Green Nick Nolte Mary Steenburgen Ranveer Brar Jaideep Ahlawat Santosh Sivan Ishita Raj Sharma Anarkali Marikar Rucha Hasabnis Ishita Sharma

