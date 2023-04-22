Akshaya Tritiya, or Akha Teej, is the third day of the bright half of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Akshaya Tritita 2023 will fall on April 22 but will likely be celebrated by many nationwide the next day. As you observe Akshaya Tritiya 2023, here are a bunch of Akshaya Tritiya 2023 images, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 greetings, Akha Teej wallpapers, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 messages and Akha Teej SMS and quotes you can download and send to all your friends and family.

Akshaya Tritiya is a Sanskrit word where "Akshaya" refers to "never decreasing" in terms of fortune and happiness. While the word "Tritiya" means "the third phase of the moon." Akshaya Tritiya is widely regarded as an auspicious day for new beginnings. Therefore many people indulge in starting new ventures, marriages or expensive investments like gold or property on this day. Many women consider this day significant to pray for the well-being of the husband or future husband. Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi & HD Images, Status, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

Here is a wide range of HD images, greetings, wishes, messages and wallpapers you can download and share with your near and dear ones as greetings for Akshaya Tritiya 2023.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success, and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You. The Hopes of Happy Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles! Wishing You a Very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Akshaya Tritiya, I Hope and Pray That Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu Shower You and Your Loved Ones With Their Choicest Blessings.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Akshaya Tritiya, May Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Shower You With Their Choicest Blessings. A Very Happy and Blissful Akshaya Tritiya to You and Everyone at Home.

Akshaya Tritiya is also believed to be the birthday of Parsurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Therefore many people who observe this day in honour of Parsurama also call this day Parshuram Jayanti. They visit Parsurama temples to commemorate the day, while others focus their reverence on Lord Krishna for the auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti!

