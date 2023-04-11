Akshaya Tritiya is an important festival celebrated with great fanfare by the Hindu community in India. The day is also known as ‘Akti’ or ‘Akha Teej’ and is popularly known as the spring festival. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. The day signifies the 'third day of unending prosperity'. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. Lord Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity, rules Akshaya Tritiya day. As per Hindu mythology, the 'Treta Yuga' began on Akshaya Tritiya day. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the auspicious day. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Puja Muhurat is from 06.19 am to 12.17 pm on April 22.

The Tritiya Tithi will begin on April 22, 2023, at 06:19 am and end on April 23, 2023, at 06:17 pm.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious and important festival for the Hindu community. The holy day is believed to bring good luck and success to people. The word Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’. Hence, the benefits of doing any Puja, Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, or Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever. Most people purchase gold on this day as it is believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the future. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Gold bought on this day will never diminish and will continue to grow or appreciate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).