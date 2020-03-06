Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat: Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2020, readers! The festive occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi, widely known as Amalaka Ekadashi, is considered to be a sacred day for the people of the Hindu community. Since the Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of Phalgun, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar, it is also called as Phalgun Shukla Ekadashi. There's a lot more to know when it comes about Ekadashis in our culture.

When will you celebrate Amalaka Ekadashi, or say, Amalaki Ekadashi 2020?

Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on March 6 this year, which will fall on Friday this time around. The occasion of Amalaka Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi (11th day), of the month of Phalgun as per Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the date of this Ekadashi falls during the time of February and March.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Timings:

• Amalaki Ekadashi Tithi Begins – March 5, 2020, i.e. Thursday, from 01:18 PM

• Amalaki Ekadashi Tithi Ends – March 6, 2020, i.e. Friday, till 11:47 AM

• Amalaki Ekadashi Parana Time – March 7, 2020, i.e. Saturday; from 6:46 AM to 9:07 AM

What is the significance of Amalaki Ekadashi?

People observe fast during this auspicious day, and that too a very strict one. It is said that devotees who observe strict observing today, will be able to reach Vainkunth – the abode of Lord Vishnu.

Also, people religiously worship amla or Amalaki tree (popularly known as Indian Gooseberry), as it is said that Lord Vishnu resides in that tree. If there's no amla tree around, you can chant mantras and offer your positive prayers/vibes in the theme time.

After worshipping Lord Vishnu, they offer sesame seeds while praying to attain moksha. People also give old items and offer food to the poor public as well. The observance of Amalaki Ekadashi also begins the celebrations of Holi, the festival of colours.

There are several rituals that the devotees follow, during the day and even after the Ekadashi day.