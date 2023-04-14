Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Quotes & Messages: BR Ambedkar Jayanti is observed every year on April 14. It is a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Born on April 14, 1891, he was an Indian politician and social reformer. His birth was publicly celebrated in 1928 in Pune by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, an Ambedkarite and social activist. On this day, many people visit local statues commemorating Ambedkar in procession with much fanfare. As you observe Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, we bring you a collection of quotes and thoughts by Babasaheb Ambedkar that you can share with all your near and dear ones to remember him on this day. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Supreme Court Announces Holiday for Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.

India will be celebrating the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar this year. He is remembered for his contributions to drafting the Indian Constitution and for standing up for the rights of Dalits. He headed the committee that drafted the Indian constitution, which was adopted on January 26 1950. He served as Law and justice minister in the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru. Remembering Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary, here is a collection of quotes by B R Ambedkar that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Get List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Ambedkar argued for extensive economic and social rights for women as he drafted the Indian constitution. He won support for introducing a system of reservation of jobs in civil services, schools and colleges for members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Wishing everyone a Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023!

