April is known to be filled with the celebration of various Hindu New Year's and an array of festivities. As we enter 2023, the month of April is expected to bring the Solar New Year, which is celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Eastern India. In addition, April 2023 is also filled with various important festivities in other religions, like Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadaan celebrations for Muslims and Good Friday or Easter observance for Christians. Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will also fall in April. And as we prepare for this festive time, here is the complete April 2023 festivals Calendar that can help you plan for all the events and festivals this month. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Get the Full April 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event April 1, 2023 Saturday April Fool's Day/Bank’s Holiday April 4, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Swami Jayanti April 7, 2023 Friday Good Friday April 9, 2023 Sunday Easter April 14, 2023 Friday Baisakhi / Solar New Year / Ambedkar Jayanti April 16, 2023 Sunday Vallabhacharya Jayanti April 21, 2023 Friday Jamaat ul-Vida April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid ul-Fitr**/ Earth Day April 25, 2023 Tuesday Surdas Jayanti / Shankaracharya Jayanti

April begins with the fun celebration of April Fool’s Day, where people wear their pranking hats and enjoy sharing a laugh with family and friends. This day is also a Bank Holiday, as it marks the beginning of a new financial year, and people working in banks are usually busy tying up loose ends and focusing on closing books. Government Holiday List 2023 for Maharashtra: Check Dates of Upcoming State Holidays Here.

The festivities of April begin with Mahavir Swami Jayanti — an important festival for the Jains across the world that marks the safe Mahavir's birth anniversary. April 7 marks the observance of Good Friday, followed by Easter celebrations on April 9 — following the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His resurrection.

For Hindus across the country, April brings the Solar New Year, which is celebrated as Tamil New Year or Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Jude Sheetal in Bihar and Jharkhand, and Pohela in West Bengal. These celebrations then pave the way for the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Jamaat al-Vida On April 21 and Eid al-Fitr or Badi Eid on April 22. We hope this calendar helps you plan for all the festivities and fun that are bound to come in April 2023!

