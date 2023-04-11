Supreme Court of India on Tuesday announced holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud declared April 14 as a holiday for the top court on account of the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde Extend Wishes On Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's Wife.

#SupremeCourtOfIndia under directions from CJI DY Chandrachud declares April 14 as a holiday for the top court on account of the birthday of Dr B.R. Ambedkar #ambedkarjayanti pic.twitter.com/7LldGS2GgO — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 11, 2023

