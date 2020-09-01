Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of the ten-day-long Ganeshotsav. Also called as Ganesh Chaudas or Ganesh Visarjan, on this day devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. The idol is immersed in a water body by performing ritualistic prayers and customs. The Chaturdashi Tithi in Shukla Paksha falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 falls on September 1. On this occasion, you can wish you, friends and family, by sending them Happy Anant Chaturdashi wishes and messages. It can also be Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Anant Chaturdashi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The festival of Ganpati is majorly celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and Gujurat among a few others. The day is of great significance as people take out a procession with friends, family and neighbours to immerse the idol in water. They sing praises to Ganpati, perform the special prayer before the immersion and offer sweets and flowers. The day is also of a little sadness as devotees see their favourite God leaving them; however, there is a promise to return next year at the earliest. Here are beautiful Anant Chaturdashi 2020 HD Images, Ganpati Photos, Ganesh Visarjan messages, Anant Chaturdashi greetings, Ganesha GIFs and Messages to send on the day. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Vishnu’s Anant Roop With WhatsApp Messages Photos and Greetings.

