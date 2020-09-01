Anant Chaturdashi 2020 will be observed on September 1, Tuesday, this year. The Hindu festival falls ten days after the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi and coincides with Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha. But the day is not only significant for the devotees of the elephant god but also important for Lord Vishnu devotees. Apart from worshipping the major Hindu deity, people also look forward to wishing their family and friends. For them, we bring a collection of new Anant Chaturdashi images, Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 greetings, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Hindi, Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers, Anant Chaturdashi GIFs and more. Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Why Is Lord Vishnu Worshipped on the Day of Ganesh Visarjan? Auspicious Legends and Stories About The Last Day of Ganeshotsav.

The Hindu festival is celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar fortnight, especially by people in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People worship Lord Vishnu’s Anant Roop, meaning the eternal one and seek divine blessings of the almighty. Along with Lord Vishnu, Sheshnag or Shesha is also worshipped on Anant Chaturdashi. As a part of festive rituals, a string with 14 knots coloured with kumkum and turmeric is kept before Vishnu idol. Later this Anant thread is tied on the right arm above the elbow by men. Women tie this on their left arm. This Anant thread is removed after 14 days. It is believed that observing Anant Chaturdashi Vrat grants worshippers with prosperity and regain lost wealth.

Apart from stringent customs and rituals, Anant Chaturdashi also sees families and friends get together via festive greetings and messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to You My Dear…. Wishing You Less of Troubles and More of Joys on This Auspicious Occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Festive Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by Embracing the Blessings of Ganpati and Thanking Him for All His Love and Goodness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Family Members…. Celebrate This Occasion With High Spirits and Create Some Beautiful Memories With Dear Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Shower You With Love and Peace and Fulfill All Your Dreams. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True. Wishing You Health, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

Apart from Ganesha and Vishnu devotees, Anant Chaturdashi is a significant day in the Jain calendar of festivities. This is the day when Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Tirthankara of the present cosmic cycle, attained nirvana. Anant Chaturdashi is an auspicious day and here, we wish all the Lord Vishnu devotees a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020.

