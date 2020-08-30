The first day of the new month witnesses a score of festivals and events. One auspicious festival if Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Anant Chaudas. It is celebrated by both Hindus and Jains with a lot of fun and fervour. It also coincides with Ganesh Visarjan in Maharashtra. However, Hindus especially from UP and Bihar, dedicate the day to Lord Vishnu’s Anant Roop (infinite form). Anant Chaturdashi occurs on the 14th day of the brighter fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Anant Chaturdashi 2020 falls on September 1. To commemorate the special day, people wish each other with religious text messages, festive greetings and images. For those enthusiastic devotees, we bring a list of Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 images, Lord Vishnu photos and HD wallpapers, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Hindi, Anant Chaturdashi images and more. They are available for free download online. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Date & Puja Vidhi: Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Festival Celebrated by Both Hindus And Jains.

Anant Chaturdashi sees people worshipping the Anant Roop of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Pandavas, along with Draupadi who after losing everything in the gambling to the Kauravas, were forced to live in the dense forests. Once Shri Krishna while visiting them in the jungle, Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava brother asked him a way out of these their times of hardships. Shri Krishna advised him along with his brothers and wife to observe holy fast for Lord Vishnu’s Anoop Roop. By doing so, he can regain his lost pride, prosperity, wealth, and happiness. So, one can say the observance of Anant Chaturdashi started during Mahabharata times. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Date and Significance: From Ganesh Visarjan to Lord Vishnu's Anant Roop, Know Legends, the Rituals and Celebrations of The Hindu Festival.

Many legends associated with the Hindu festival is that during the beginning of creation, Lord Vishnu took 14 incarnations or avatars (Roop) to protect and preserve 14 worlds (Loka). As a result, the Mighty One appeared infinite. Another story is that Lord Vishnu is believed to rest during the Chaturmas, on the Sheshnaag for an infinite time. Vishnu as Vamana travelled three lokas in just two pags or steps. No one knows about his start or end, and this is one of the major reasons, Lord Vishnu is known as Anant Roop or infinite form.

The day is highly significant for Vishnu bhaktas who seek his divine blessings for all the lost wealth, peace, and prosperity. They also send happy greetings to family and friends. Some of the keywords people are searching for are Anant Chaturdashi wishes, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Hindi, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Marathi, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in English, Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 greetings, Anant Chaturdashi images, Anant Chaturdashi HD images free download, Anant Chaturdashi wishes images, and more.

