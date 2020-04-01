April Fools’ Day Images, Jokes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy April Fools’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

All Fools' Day is here. April 1 has once again brought with it the hilarious jokes and memes and the not-so-hilarious pranks as well. But April Fool's Day 2020 is different. More people have taken note of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and vowed to steer clear from April Fools' pranks this year. However, an array of smart puns, hilarious April Fool's jokes, funny one-liners and knock-knock jokes still ensure that we can celebrate April Fool's Day with the same enthusiasm and laughter. The day that is marked by the grandest pranks can instead be celebrated with the witty April Fool's jokes and Memes on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. We also bring you a collection of Happy April Fools' Day images, HD wallpapers, April Fools' Day WhatsApp Stickers, April Fools' Day GIF greetings, April Fools' Day wishes and messages that you can send to all your loved ones. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

April Fool's Day or All Fools' Day has been highly anticipated by fun-loving people who are keen on developing and playing out extravagant pranks or people who merely love sticking to the classic practical jokes. However, the internet is full of hilarious puns, memes and jokes that do make this celebration super fun for everyone involved. Most people know that the origin of April Fool's Day is a mystery that is filled with various amusing stories. However, as we gear up to celebrate April Fool's Day 2020, here are the best All Fools' Day Jokes, Funny Memes and hilarious puns to share with your friends and family. April Fool’s Day 2020 Fun WhatsApp Forwards: Funny Messages, GIF Images and Quotes to Share With Everyone and Spread Some Laughs.

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

The Pun of All Puns

A man walks into a zoo. The only animal in the entire zoo is a dog. It was a Shitzu.

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

April Fools' Special

I don't celebrate All Fool's Day, I am a fool on all days. #SelfRealization

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

The One You Need to Read Twice

A photon is going through airport security. The agent asks if he has any luggage. The photon replied, "No, I am travelling light."

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

The Knock Knock Joke for the Grammar Lover

Knock Knock

Who's there?

To

To who?

No, it's to whom!

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

The One With the Sass

April Fool's Day has been cancelled this year. But don't worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

We hope that these April Fools' Jokes crack you up a bit. After all, this day is all about joking around and celebrating the fools in all of us. Because whether you accept it or not, we have all been tricked by the cleverest of pranks. So, celebrate April Fools' Day this year by doing the rare event of merely wishing others with jokes and brighten their day! Happy April Fools' Day!

