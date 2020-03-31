April Fool’s Day 2020 Fun WhatsApp Forwards: Funny Messages, GIF Images and Quotes to Share With Everyone and Spread Some Laughs

April Fools messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020: Are you ready to have some fun as April Fool’s Day is here. Also known as April Fools’ Day, or All Fools’ Day, it is an annual event which is observed on April 1, around the globe. People crack jokes on other people, conduct pranks and are a part of many hoaxes on this day. The day is celebrated in high spirits and too much fun. They send across funny WhatsApp messages, WhatsApp forwards which are pranks and hoaxes. If you are looking for the latest WhatsApp April Fool’s Day messages and pranks, then you have come at the right place. April Fools’ Day 2020: History and Significance Behind the Celebration of Fools’ Day on April 1 Every Year!

People can send these latest WhatsApp pranks and WhatsApp forwards on all the social platforms as well, be it Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Instagram etc. It is a fun feeling to be part of making such amazing jokes and pranks, so hilarious, on your friends, family, relatives, colleagues etc. People can use these popular funny WhatsApp pranks and forwards as share them across as text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. Not just that, individuals can also use these pranks and messages and compile them into GIFs and videos as well.

April Fools Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As time passed between us, I realized I never met a person life you before 'A fool'. Happy April Fools' Day!

April Fools messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo…

WhatsApp Message Reads: It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt. Happy April Fool's Day!

April Fools quotes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “When in Doubt, Make a Fool of Yourself.” Cynthia Heimel

As April 1 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy April Fool’s Day 2020”, and hope you have a burst of laughter this year. We hope you will love sharing the above list of latest and popular April Fools’ Day amongst your loved ones on this fun-filled day