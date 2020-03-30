Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks

Cancel April Fool's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

We are two days away from marking one of the funniest celebrations, the April Fools' Day (also written as April Fool's Day). However, this year, let's give it a break! An annual custom that involves playing pranks on each other to cracking silly jokes, we ponder, if it is indeed the right time to carry it out? The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic seems like a worse joke being played with humanity itself. Over 30,000 deaths and 7 lakh plus infected cases, it is a harsh reality we all are being a part of. And it seems right, to not spread fake news under the garb of silly pranks, when all people want is, positivity and support. April Fools Funny Memes and Jokes: Check out Hilarious April 1 Posts and Ideas While You Quarantine and Search for Online Pranks!

In this time and age of social media, April Fool's day is one of those observances when a lot of interesting stories are churned up and posted online. With clickbait headlines involving mostly celebrities and famous people, these articles are pure satire, aimed to fool the reader. A little disclaimer at the end of it often goes unnoticed like a new user's terms and conditions. But this time, while we face a crisis situation of COVID-19, it is highly inapt to spread anything for it is nothing but fake news. At a time when social media has to prove its power as a dispenser of proper updates from around the world, it would be highly insensitive to make jokes and fools out of readers.

Check LatestLY's Tweet About April Fool's Day:

As active and informed citizens or consumers of news from social media, it is the duty of all of us collectively to bust out all the fake reports, which are spread with the sheer intention of causing panic. The 'WhatsApp University', an institution on its own, wherein all fake news reports keep coming in from the app is a daily challenge to deal with. It has enough of "cures", "remedies" and "precautions" being forwarded mindlessly each day. Passing them on without verifying the authenticity definitely makes a fool out of one. Does Coronavirus Has pH Value of 5.5-8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating 'Alkaline' Fruits Like Lemon, Mango and Orange? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Values of Fruits.

April Fools' Day 2020 needs to be cancelled! We rather spread smiles through memes and jokes, share funny clips from the past, recall the moments where we were fooled by someone, but let us not create/ make fools in the present, of us or of them. This April Fool's Day, let us pledge to not make fun, pass on fake news, suspicious clickbait links and images that will spread more panic than there already is. Don't be a fool, by trying to make a fool. And spread smiles, not fake news.