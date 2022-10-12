Atla Tadde or Atla Taddi is observed on the third night after the full moon in the Aswijuya month of the Telugu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in September or October. This year Atla Tadde 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, October 12. Here's a collection of Atla Tadde 2022 wishes, Happy Atla Tadde 2022 greetings in Telugu, Atla Tadde images, Atla Tadde 2022 HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp stickers. Atla Tadde 2022 Date, Rituals and Significance: Know All About 'Telugu Karwa Chauth,' the Fasting Day in Andhra Pradesh and the Stories Behind the Festival.

It is a traditional festival celebrated by both unmarried and married women of Andhra Pradesh to get a loving husband and for a long life of their husband, respectively. It is the Telugu version of Karwa Chauth celebrated by the women of North India on the following day. Women wish each other on this day with Happy Atla Tadde messages. Therefore, we at LatestLY have curated messages for all the women to download and send to all their loved ones as wishes for the day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On Atla Taddi, Telugu women fast for a day without food and water. They perform Puja in the evening and break their fast by seeing the moon and eating Atlu, which are mini dosas. Just like Karwa Chauth, Atla Tadde also has several rituals. Celebrating the day following all the rituals, here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on Atla Tadde with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Atla Tadde Images in Telugu

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Atla Tadde Wallpapers in Telugu

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Atla Tadde Greetings in Telugu

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Happy Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu

Atla Tadde Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

On the eve of Atla Tadde, women apply mehndi on their hands. They wake up early in the morning before sunrise and have suddi, i.e., rice cooked day before night with perugu which is curd and gongura chutney. Women and children play and sing Atla Tadde songs until the sun rises. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on Atla Tadde 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Atla Tadde 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).