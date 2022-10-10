Atla Tadde is celebrated by Hindu women in Andhra Pradesh, where it is considered a traditional festival and is very similar to the Karwa Chauth Vrat kept in the North Indian states, which will be observed on October 13, 2022. Also known as Atla Taddi, married and unmarried women on this day seek the blessings of Devi Gauri for a long and happy married life and a suitable groom, respectively. Women on this day pray and fast for the good health and long life of their husbands. This day falls in the Gregorian months of September or October and on the third night after the full moon in the Aswinyuja month of the Telugu calendar. This festival, just like Karwa Chauth, which is also called "Telugu Karwa Chauth", is symbolic of the strength of a woman and how her good deeds can benefit her husband. On Atla Tadde 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the date, significance, rituals and stories. Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Wish Happy Karva Chauth by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & HD Images on this Fasting Day.

Date And Rituals of Atla Tadde

Atla Tadde 2022 will be celebrated on October 12, Wednesday. Women wake up before dawn on this day and eat Suddi before sunrise, after taking a holy dip. Suddi consists of rice, curd and Gongura chutney. On the eve of the fasting day, women apply Mehndi on their palms and wear traditional clothes. The day-long fast on the next day without even a sip of water is broken when the moon is sighted. They spend the day singing traditional songs, playing on the swings and preparing food for the festival. Goddess Gauri is worshipped on this day by offering 10 dosas called Atlu to her. These 10 dosas and a 'thoram' are distributed among other married women and special dishes like Paltalikelu, a sweet dish made of rice flour, jaggery and milk, are also significant during the festivities.

Significance And Stories of Atla Tadde

The significance of this festival dates back to a mythological story where it was said that Goddess Gauri suggested following the rituals of Alta Tadde to unmarried women if they wished to seek her blessings for a suitable groom. A princess of a huge kingdom attempted this fast for a suitable groom but she fainted out of thirst and hunger. Her brothers then decided to show her a mirror with the reflection of the fire in it and told her it was the moon, so she broke her fast early. After some years, when it was time for her to find a match, no young man was available, due to which her brothers fixed her marriage with an old man. As she ran away to the forest in despair, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati emerged and explained to her that she couldn’t find a suitable groom because the rituals of Atla Tadde were incomplete. She then went back home and completed the rituals, soon after which she got married to a young man of her choice.

