Baisakhi 2020 Greetings in Punjabi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Quotes and Wishes to Send 'Vaisakhi Di Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan' Messages

It is a significant day of festive celebrations of Baisakhi today. Also spelt as Vaisakhi, it is the day that begins the Punjabi New Year. It is very prominently celebrated in North India, but people of Hindu and Sikh communities across the country mark it too. This time the celebrations come to a halt because of the Coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. But that should not stop you from sending across your heartfelt wishes. Being a prominently Sikh and Punjabi New Year, people look for messages in the regional language, Punjabi. To make it easier, we have got you a collection of messages like, "Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaai". Scroll on to find a beautiful collection of Baisakhi messages, images, wallpapers in Punjabi which you can use to send your wishes over WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a harvest festival, marks the time for the harvest of Rabi Crops celebrated much enthusiastically by the farmers. Also, it was on the day of Baisakhi, that the tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa panth. People ring in this festival by singing traditional songs and performing the Bhangra dance. This time there will be more of the digital celebration, by exchanging wishes of goodwill and prosperity. So on Baisakhi 2020, we have got you a collection of Baisakhi wishes in Punjabi, greetings, images, GIFs and SMS messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rab Kare Vaisakhi da Tyohaar Tuhade Atte Tuhade Pariwaar Lae Bahut Saiyaan Khusiyan Le Ke Aawe. Happy Vaisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Khalsa Mero Roop Hain Khaas, Khalsey Main Hun Karu Niwas” Khalsa Panth De Sajna Diwas Di Lakh Lakh Wadhayi Hove Ji

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rabb Har Saal Ehoji Baisakhi Lyaavey, Mennu Milyaa Meraa Maahi Mele Vich Rabb Har Saal Ehoji Baisakhi Lyaavey Vaisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Muk Gae Rakhi Kankaan De, O! Jata Aea Vaisakhi. Tuhanu Sariyaan Nu Khusiyan Bhare Tyohaar De Lakh-Lakh-Wadai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khusiyan da Dehaara Aaya, Kankaan da Rang Hare to Sunehra Hoya. Is Khusiyaan Bhaare Tyohaar De Lakh-Lakh Wadai Hove. Happy Vaisakhi!

We understand that a lot of you would be missing out on the traditional celebrations this time but do not let it hamper your spirit. Pass on the good wishes and messages to your friends and family members and ensure the festive cheer. We hope the above collection of Baisakhi messages in Punjabi help you to do the same. Happy Vaisakhi 2020 to all our readers!