Bakrid 2026: Uttarakhand Government Revises Eid-ul-Zuha Holiday, Declares May 28 Public Holiday Across State

The Uttarakhand government has officially revised its public holiday schedule for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). According to a fresh notification issued by the state administration, Thursday, May 28, 2026, has been declared a public holiday across the state, shifting from the previously scheduled date of Wednesday, May 27. The amendment was finalized on Tuesday following standard administrative reviews tied to regional moon-sighting observations. The revised directive, issued under the authority of the Governor, comes into effect immediately across all tiers of the state administration.

Details of the Official Notification

The official order was formally released by state Secretary Rajendra Kumar on May 26. The state government clarified that the holiday modification specifically replaces the date listed in the original annual calendar, while all other terms, conditions, and regulations outlined in the initial holiday framework remain unchanged. Under the new directive, the public holiday on May 28 will apply uniformly to all state government administrative offices. This closure also extends to educational institutions, local treasuries, and sub-treasuries throughout Uttarakhand. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When is Eid al-Adha? Dates, Significance and Deep Spiritual Meaning of Qurbani in Islam.

What Banking Services Will Be Available

In alignment with the state’s executive order, financial institutions will alter their operations. The closure on May 28 will apply to all public, private, and cooperative banks operating within the borders of Uttarakhand. The change has been enacted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Consequently, standard commercial banking and physical clearing services will be unavailable on Thursday, though online banking facilities, UPI networks, and ATMs are expected to function normally. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Bakra Eid or Eid Ul Azha?.

Crescent Moon Decides Eid Date

The rescheduling of the festival-variously referred to as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakrid, Id-ul-Zuha, Bakri Eid, and Eid-al-Adha-is a routine practice due to the lunar nature of the Islamic calendar. Dates are finalized only after regional committees confirm the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. Uttarakhand is one of several regions adjusting its administrative calendar this week. A number of state governments across India, alongside Central Government administrative offices in New Delhi, have similarly shifted their public holidays to May 28 to ensure administrative schedules align with the community's local cultural celebrations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).