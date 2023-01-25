Basant Panchami (also written as Vasant Panchami) is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Saraswati to mark the preparations for the arrival of spring. It is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. Vasant Panchami 2023 will be observed on Thursday, January 26. This day marks the end of the winter season and the arrival of spring. Yellow is the colour of spring in India, and people dress up in yellow colour to visit various Vasant Panchami fairs organised at different places. It is the season when yellow mustard flowers bloom, and devotees also offer yellow flowers to goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja. As you celebrate Basant Panchami 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few greetings that you can share as wishes, Goddess Saraswati images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS on this day.

Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, is the main religious figure of Vasant Panchami. She is considered to be the goddess of knowledge, music, language and all arts. Therefore, on this day, many families sit with their babies and children, encouraging them to write their first words with their fingers and some study or create music together. People share messages and images saying Happy Vasant Panchami and Happy Saraswati Puja with their loved ones to extend wishes and greetings for the day. Here is a collection of Basant Panchami 2023 greetings that you can share as wishes, Goddess Saraswati images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS with your family and friends. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Basant Panchami 2023 Greetings and Messages

Basant Panchami 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day of Vasant Panchami Bring You a Wealth of Knowledge. I Wish You a Joyful Basant Panchami!

Basant Panchami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish That You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Basant Panchami 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Basant Panchami, May Saraswati Maa Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings. May You Be Blessed With Knowledge and Thoughtfulness.

Basant Panchami 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Cold Season of Winter Is Over, and Spring Is Here. May the Spring Bring Good News and Prosperity to Your Homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Like the Kites, Let Your Knowledge Go High. Let This Basant Panchami, Knowledge Win Over All Sufferings of the World.

Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja

In Eastern India, mostly in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam, people visit Saraswati temples and worship the goddess Saraswati at home. It is one of the major festivals for Bengali Hindus and is observed by many households. In Odisha, the festival is celebrated as Basanta Panchami or Sri Panchami. Wishing everyone a Happy Vasant Panchami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 06:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).