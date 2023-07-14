Bastille Day, also known as French National Day or Fête Nationale, is celebrated on July 14 each year. It is a significant holiday in France, commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

Bastille Day is a day of national pride and unity for the French people. It is celebrated with various events and festivities throughout the country. One of the most notable traditions is the military parade held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, showcasing the French Armed Forces and their equipment. The parade is attended by the President of France and other dignitaries. As you observe Bastille Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your loved ones as the greetings for the day. Everything To Know About French National Day.

In addition to the military parade, there are fireworks displays, public dances, concerts, and parties held across France. Many people also take part in communal meals, picnics, and outdoor activities to celebrate the holiday. Here is a wide range collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for Bastille Day 2023. Woman Pilot Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy To Lead 68-Member IAF Contingent at Bastille Day Parade.

Bastille Day 2023 HD Images

Bastille Day 2023 (File Image)

Bastille Day 2023 HD Wallpapers

Bastille Day 2023 (File Image)

Bastille Day 2023 Wishes

Bastille Day 2023 (File Image)

Bastille Day 2023 Greetings

Bastille Day 2023 (File Image)

Bastille Day is an opportunity for the French to reflect on their history, values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, and the importance of their national identity. It is a time for the nation to come together and commemorate the events that shaped modern France.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bastille Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).