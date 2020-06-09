Best Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas For New Dads: Lovely Present to Give a First Time Father That He Will Cherish Forever

Gifts for new dads (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Father's Day, an observance honouring the beautiful bond between a father and his children is marked annually on the third Sunday of June. This year, Father's Day 2020 will be thus celebrated on June 21. Other than expressing their love and respecting for father, giving gifts is a very common way of celebrations. It will be an even more special observance for those who would've or would be turning dads this year. For all the first-time fathers, we have got a special list of gifts which you can present them and make it memorable for them. Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas For All Budgets: From Bike to Cufflinks to Greeting Cards, Here's a List of Gifts You Can Surprise Your Dad With!

Now for a first-time father, it is probably the mum who will have to pick up these gifts for him. But that's also the beauty of it, as he probably may not be expecting to get a Father's Day gift at all. So what should you give a first-time father? Don't you worry, as we have curated a list especially for new dads.

A Family Photo-Frame

We are sure, a new dad would have had his share of pictures with his little one. So how about making a small photo frame with them which he can keep it on his office desk. You will also get frames that read, "New Dad".

Books on Fatherhood/ Storybooks

Fathers day gift ideas (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If it is a first-time, we are sure he too would be nervous about dealing with the needs of the baby. If the dad is a good reader, then books on becoming a father or those addressing topics related to fatherhood make for a good idea. Alternately, you could also pick up some lovely storybooks from which he can read to the baby.

Coffee Mugs

Mug (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guess who is also going to be or is already losing a lot of sleep while the baby wails at odd times? You could give a lovely coffee mug to help him beat the tiredness the next day. There are very cute options online with new dad text.

Customised Matching Tees

There are several sites which make available sets of tees, or a combination of a t-shirt with an onesie for a father and baby. How about getting one for them? It will definitely be a special gift for both the child and the baby.

Greeting Card

Fathers day greeting cards (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It may be cliche but it never gets old, really. A nice greeting card, may not be one made at home, but one that conveys the love and respect for him.

These are some of the gifts that a newly turned father would definitely love receiving. You could plan it as a surprise for him from the little one and it would make him happy. We also wish all the new dads, a Happy Father's Day 2020!