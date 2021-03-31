Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is the annual observance that falls on the fourth day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on March 31. Devotees often observe stringent fasts, visit temples and also share Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi wishes and messages, Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

On the fourth day of every lunar fortnight, Ganesh devotees observe a Chaturthi fast in the hopes that Lord Ganpati, who is also known as Vighnaharta (destroyer of worries) will solve their problems. However, on the Chaturthi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra, people celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi tithi begins on March 31 at 2.06 pm and goes on till April 1, 10.59 Am.

Devotees who observe the Chaturthi fast abstain from drinking or eating anything from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the wellbeing of their family. Many also share the positivity of this day ahead by sharing Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi wishes and messages, Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

The moonrise timing for Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is at 9.43pm. We hope that this Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, the almighty puts an end to all the pain and suffering in your life and fills it with hope, love and prosperity. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021!

