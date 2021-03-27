Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Details: The observance of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Sankashti Chaturthi for the people of the Hindu community. 13 Chaturthi are observed in a calendar year. The Chaturthi is celebrated in high regards of Lord Ganesha. The next Sankashti Chaturthi to be observed is the upcoming week. To know more about Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 – its date, rituals, shubh muhurat, and more, then you have reached the right spot.

What is the date of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

The occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the 4th day, i.e., Chaturthi, every month. The festival of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in the holy month of Phalguna. This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on March 31, i.e. Thursday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

• Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Date – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

• Moonrise on Sankashti Day – 09:39 PM

• Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi 2021 Begins – 02:06 PM on Mar 31, 2021

• Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Tithi Ends – 10:59 AM on Apr 01, 2021

What are the traditions and rituals of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi?

Fond followers of Lord Ganesha follow several rituals on the occasion of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees believe in waking up early in the morning and bath before or during the sunrise. People clean their homes, temples, etc. and decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha.

The samagri list of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi consists of many items such as Durva grass, fresh flowers, fruits, incense sticks, precious metal, Ganga Jal, sandalwood, and rice. People observe Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat throughout the day, while others observe partial fasting. People chant special prayers, mantras, and organise special ‘Vrat Katha' in regards to Lord Ganesha.

What is the significance of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi?

The observance of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is a sacred occasion for the Hindu community. It is said that worshipping the Moon on this day is considered very significant. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is very rewarding, and all their desires are fulfilled.

Devotees, who worship Lord Ganesha and fulfil all the rituals and traditions on this auspicious day with devotion, are blessed immensely with health, wealth, and prosperity. Couples, who are childless, are blessed with a progeny as well.

As March 31 nears, we at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2021.

